Prince William

Local Reactions to Biden Dropping Out, Harris Stepping In

By Caitlyn Meisner

Since President Joe Biden announced that he will no longer be seeking a second presidential term on Sunday (July 21) and Vice President Kamala Harris’ announced she’s running for president, elected officials across Northern Virginia have made statements and shared their thoughts on social media.

Prince William Board of County Supervisor Kenny Boddye (Occoquan)

Prince William Board of County Supervisor Victor Angry (Neabsco)

Prince William Chair At-Large DeShundra Jefferson

City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger

Virginia State Del. Michelle Maldonado (D-50)

Virginia State Sen. Danica Roem (D-30)

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