Local Reactions to Biden Dropping Out, Harris Stepping In

Since President Joe Biden announced that he will no longer be seeking a second presidential term on Sunday (July 21) and Vice President Kamala Harris’ announced she’s running for president, elected officials across Northern Virginia have made statements and shared their thoughts on social media.

Prince William Board of County Supervisor Kenny Boddye (Occoquan)

Prince William Board of County Supervisor Victor Angry (Neabsco)

“They live well that live for something that will out live themselves”.

Thank you @JoeBiden for your service to humanity all of these years. I fully support your endorsement of @KamalaHarris for President.

“Let’s Finish The Job”. — Victor Angry (@Angry4Super) July 21, 2024

Prince William Chair At-Large DeShundra Jefferson

This is what it means to love your country above all else. Thank you @JoeBiden for your courage and continued service. I pledge to work hard to support the next Democratic nominee. https://t.co/G06M3uyAmp — Deshundra Jefferson (@DeshundraTweets) July 21, 2024

City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger

It’s now time to unite, pull all our resources and get behind our Vice President @KamalaHarris! President Biden has once again put love of our country first. He has chosen and endorsed who we KNOW can bring home the victory! Let’s get it done with Kamala! pic.twitter.com/vqqJRYn6Kr — Michelle Davis-Younger (@MDY_MadameMayor) July 22, 2024

Virginia State Del. Michelle Maldonado (D-50)

Thank you @JoeBiden for your decades of service to our country. Today’s decision was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful for all the great work you have done for us as well as the skill, clarity, and grace you’ve shown as you led us through difficult times. #Leadership https://t.co/caKpXI3BlH — Michelle Maldonado (@MichelleforVA) July 21, 2024

Virginia State Sen. Danica Roem (D-30)