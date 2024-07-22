Tree Work to Close a Portion of Glenkirk Road

Heads up in Nokesville: VDOT plans to close a portion of Glenkirk Road on Wednesday.

Weather permitting, Glenkirk Road (Route 675) will be closed at Vint Hill Road (Route 215) Wednesday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tree work, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Those needing to reach properties along Glenkirk Road will have access; however, drivers will only be able to access Glenkirk Road via Hamill Run Drive and points northward. The work site will be just south of the property at 14951 Glenkirk Road.

Through traffic will be detoured via Vint Hill Road, Rollins Ford Road and Hamill Run Drive back to Glenkirk Road. Drivers are asked to follow posted detour signs.

You can get traffic, work zone and incident information online at 511virginia.org, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia anywhere anytime.