Please Support Our Sponsors By Uriah Kiser Published July 22, 2024 at 8:00PM | Updated July 22, 2024 at 10:48PM Our workshops will spark your child’s creativity The start of school is just around the corner! It’s not too early to start planning your child’s before and after-school care Come get some of this retail therapy Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Local Spotlight