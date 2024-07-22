Please Support Our Sponsors

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By Uriah Kiser

Our workshops will spark your child’s creativity

The start of school is just around the corner! It’s not too early to start planning your child’s before and after-school care

Come get some of this retail therapy

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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