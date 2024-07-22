Aquia Landing Park to Host Ribbon Cutting for New Playground

New playground equipment at Aquia Landing Park [Photo: Stafford County Aquia District Supervisor Monica Gary] New playground equipment at Aquia Landing Park [Photo: Stafford County Aquia District Supervisor Monica Gary] New playground equipment at Aquia Landing Park [Photo: Stafford County Aquia District Supervisor Monica Gary]

Aquia Landing Park, known for its scenic location at the Potomac River and Aquia Creek confluence, will soon unveil a new playground. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for July 27, 2024, will include gift bag handouts for children attending the event.

The new playground, seen in the slideshow above, is a basic playset developed with a project cost of $144,000. The site’s limitations, including space constraints and susceptibility to flooding, influenced the straightforward design. The project was completed smoothly, with the installation promptly done once the equipment arrived after several months of waiting.

“This park fits in beautifully with the Board’s strategic goals for recreation in our community,” said Supervisor Monica Gary of the Aquia District. “It has been a long-time request from my district, and I am pleased to champion this project and see it come to fruition.”

The playground’s construction is part of the Facilities Plan recommendation, which aims to enhance local recreational infrastructure. It is ADA-compliant, ensuring accessibility for all children.

The ribbon cutting is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2024.