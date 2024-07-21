LIVE With Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega

Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega will participate in a live interview to address the area’s increasing crime rates. The discussion will occur at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2024, and will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

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The interview promises to be insightful, with Vega voicing her opinions on various issues. One key topic will be her criticism of Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth and the policies that have allowed criminals to be released on bond only to commit additional crimes.

“Why are serious offenders being released back into the community, straining our police department and wasting community resources?” questioned Vega, after one of the suspects at a double shooting at Manassas Mall had been released on bond before the shooting. “This appears to be a growing trend under the guise of ‘criminal justice reform,’ posing a threat to all of us.”

One of the five suspects, Daevon Russell, a repeat offender, was out on bail while facing judgment for previously committed crimes. In December 2023, he was charged with Reckless Handling of a Firearm Causing Permanent Serious Bodily Injury, a class 6 felony. His charges were later escalated to the Prince William County Circuit Court, where he faced multiple indictments, including Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm Under 18 Years Old, and Malicious Wounding.

Vega will also discuss a controversial plan to pay salaries to beggars on the streets in hopes they will choose to work instead of panhandling. As a part-time county sheriff’s deputy, Vega believes the county should enable police to remove panhandlers from the streets. She insists anyone hired with county funds should possess a work permit and pass a drug test.

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