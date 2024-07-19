Updates on Two Major Road Projects in Lake Ridge, Woodbridge

Prince William County recently completed a significant road project in Woodbridge to improve the region’s traffic flow and pedestrian safety. Another project now underway in Lake Ridge aims to do the same.

Summit School Road Extension

Following a groundbreaking ceremony, Lake Ridge’s Summit School Road project is now underway and marks the county’s infrastructure development. This 1.2-mile extension stretches from Kinnicutt Drive to Telegraph Road and will be transformed into a four-lane divided roadway. The project will widen Telegraph Road from Caton Hill Road to Prince William Parkway, increasing it from two to four lanes. Enhancements include a raised grass median, a five-foot sidewalk, and a ten-foot shared-use path to accommodate additional pedestrian traffic.

In addition to this project, the Horner Road Commuter Lot, already the largest in Virginia, will expand with 57 new parking spaces. County officials said this extension alleviates congestion and improves mobility along Minnieville Road.

The project, which had a $40 million budget, received $38 million from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) and $2 million from the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) for the commuter lot expansion. Kimley-Horn and Associates handled the design, initiated in December 2019, while Sagres Construction Corporation undertook the construction starting in June 2024.

Neabsco Mills Road Widening

The Neabsco Mills Road Widening Project spans the Neabsco and Woodbridge Magisterial Districts in Woodbridge. This project improved and widened Neabsco Mills Road from Smoke Court to Route 1, transforming it into a four-lane divided roadway with pedestrian facilities on both sides. The project also enhanced the intersection at Neabsco Mills and Route 1 and adjusted the road’s alignment to meet current design standards.

With a budget of $34.3 million, the project was fully funded through federal, state, regional, and local sources, including $8.9 million from NVTA 30% funding. Rinker Design Associates (RDA) began the design phase in June 2017, and Sagres Construction Corporation commenced construction in October 2022.

The improved roadway and pedestrian facilities significantly enhance access to key local sites such as Freedom High School, Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge Campus, and various retail, hospitality, and residential areas.

These projects are part of Prince William County’s broader transportation capital improvement program, which exceeds $1.3 billion and includes various multimodal projects. These initiatives range from sidewalk and traffic safety projects to major interchanges and road widening, all aimed at enhancing transportation infrastructure across the county.

The projects follow the opening of a new interchange at Prince William Parkway, Dumfries, and Brentsville Roads outside Manassas.

Correction: An earlier version of this article reported that the Summitt School Road project was completed.