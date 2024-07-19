Prince William County Sells Out ‘Dad’s Pool Day’ Relaunch

Prince William County sold out the first event of their Fatherhood Initiative relaunch this weekend following a pause from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prince William County Department of Social Services aims to relaunch this initiative to “help fathers more effectively engage with their children.”

“The initiative educates fathers on how to support the mothers of their children, spend quality time with their children and build strong relationships with them,” the department stated in a release.

The initiative was established in 2012 following a review by the state’s Department of Social Services of the county, which demonstrated that the father’s voice was “not heard when making decisions” about children; the county decided to launch this program to ensure fathers became actively involved.

In addition to hosting events, the initiative sponsors support groups to help fathers with any questions they have about becoming more involved in their children’s lives.

“Empowering fathers to actively engage in the lives of their children is crucial for building strong families and a thriving community,” Prince William County Department of Social Services Deputy Director Phyllis Jennings-Holt said. “The relaunch of the Fatherhood Initiative holds the promise of not only strengthening individual family units, but also contributing to the overall wellbeing and success of Prince William County.”