Police Seize Cash, Cocaine, and Weapons in Fredericksburg

An investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Fredericksburg Police Department, Virginia State Police, Spotsylvania Narcotic Crimes and the FBI, resulted in the arrest of Tai’eric Lewis on multiple charges. The operation led to the seizure of half a kilo of cocaine, $17,000 in cash, three pounds of marijuana, and a stolen firearm. Lewis has been charged with several offenses, including drug distribution and child endangerment.

Fredericksburg Police Department:

On July 10, 2024, several law enforcement agencies, including the Fredericksburg Police Department, Virginia State Police, Spotsylvania Narcotics Unit, Spotsylvania Street Crimes, and the FBI Fredericksburg Regional Narcotics Task Force, arrested Tai’eric Lewis on several drug-related crimes.

The Fredericksburg Police Department conducted a long term investigation involving cocaine distribution. As a result of this investigation, search warrants were executed at three locations, one in the City of Fredericksburg and two in Spotsylvania County.

Search warrants at the three different residences led to the discovery of approximately half a kilo of cocaine, along with about $17,000 in cash and three pounds of marijuana. At another address, a stolen firearm from the City of Fredericksburg was found, along with distribution paraphernalia. Lewis’ vehicle was seized by the Fredericksburg Police Department pending forfeiture.

Tai’eric Lewis, 28, of Fredericksburg, was arrested and charged with distribution/sell for profit schedule I/II, distribution/PWI marijuana, and two counts of abuse/neglect of child: reckless disregard for life. Additional charges are pending.

This was an extensive investigation, and we are grateful to our regional partners for their hard work and support.