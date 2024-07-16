Prince William County Recognized as a Top Digital County

Prince William County was named one of the top digital counties in the nation by the Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties.

The county received third place in the annual Digital Counties Survey in the 250,000-499,999 population category. This is the fourth consecutive year the county has placed in the top 10 in this category. Prince William was beaten out by Chesterfield County, Va., in first place and Cumberland County, N.C., in second. In 2023, Prince William won first place in this category.

This survey aims to identify the best technology practices among counties across the United States, including initiatives to streamline services, data analytics and enhanced cybersecurity with emerging technology.

“Amid falling tax revenue and growing demands on its Department of Information Technology, Prince William County nevertheless expanded and improved citizen services last year while initiating major improvements to several internal processes,” the survey results state.

The county was also recognized for its work to resolve technology access issues, affordability and digital literacy through DoIT’s Technology Inclusion Initiative. DoIT has also been working to enhance communications between residents and county leadership.

” “Four consecutive years of recognition demonstrates that our unwavering commitment to technology excellence, efficiency and value has emerged as a national example of how to deliver strong value to constituents and communities,” Rob Mancini, the county’s Chief Information Officer said in the release.

Nine other Virginia counties were placed among the nation’s top innovation counties.