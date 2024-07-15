Police Report: Body Identified | Man Shot | Cabela’s Window Smashed

A medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death of a man’s body found in a pond at Northern Virignia Community College Woodbridge Campus. The body belonged to 20-year-old Osman Sesay. Police said he had not been reported missing.

We first told you about the discovery on Friday.

Death Investigation – On July 12 at 3:20PM, officers responded to Northern Virginia Community College (NVCC) located at 2635 College Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a death. The investigation revealed NVCC police located the personal belongings of an individual, later identified as a 20-year-old man, near a pond and contacted Prince William County police. A short time later, the man’s body was located and recovered from the pond by Fire & Rescue personnel. Preliminarily, there are no signs of foul play in the man’s death. The cause and manner of death is pending by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man was shot in Woodbridge yesterday evening.

Shooting Investigation – On July 14 at 6:49PM, officers responded to the Potomac Vista Apartments located in the 14100 block of Bay Vista Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed a 30-year-old man was shot by an unknown individual during a verbal altercation. The parties separated with the shooter leaving in a vehicle. The man was treated at an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A shell casing was located outside the apartment. No other injuries or property damage were reported.

A brazen morning robbery in Woodbridge

Armed Robbery – On July 13 at 10:37AM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the area of Henry Ford Way and Mendoza Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) on the evening of July 12. The investigation revealed the victim, a 14-year-old male juvenile, was approached by two masked men who exited a nearby vehicle. During the encounter, one of the men brandished a firearm towards the victim while the other man took the victim’s firearm. The suspects left the area in a sedan driven by an unknown woman. No injuries were reported. The suspects were described as black males, one wearing all black clothing, while the other wore a white t-shirt and black pants.

Burglars shatter glass at Cabela’s in Gainesville.

Attempted Commercial Burglary – On July 12 at 9:10AM, officers responded to Cabela’s located at 5291 Wellington Branch Dr. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate an attempted burglary. Video surveillance revealed at approximately 3:50AM, three masked individuals approached the front of the store before one of the suspects attempted to shatter the front glass window with an unknown object. When the window did not shatter, the suspects got back into their vehicle and left the area. No entry was made into the store and no property was reported missing.

Several people went on a bender on or near the Rappahannock River this weekend, police said.

Falmouth Beach, 7/13, 4:53 p.m. Deputy D.S. Jett observed an intoxicated man on the beach with several empty alcohol containers around him. He was arrested for public intoxication. During the ride to the magistrate, the suspect attempted to bribe the deputy with money to take him home. The 22-year-old man was charged with public intoxication, drinking in public and bribery. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. Pratt Park, 7/13, 9:18 p.m. Deputy S.A. Fulford encountered an intoxicated female on River Road near the park. She was arrested for public intoxication and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

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