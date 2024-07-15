Mayor Porta Addresses Ongoing Construction on Union and Commerce Streets

For the past week, crews have been working to replace underground water pipes in Occoquan.

If you’re a business owner, resident, or frequent town visitor, please let us know how this work has affected you in the comments.

Mayor Earnie Porta issued this statement over the weekend to describe the ongoing work.

I have received a number of inquiries regarding the construction on Union and Commerce Streets from individuals who may not have signed up for AlertOccoquan or viewed updates on the town web site. The construction is to replace degraded storm water pipes. Funding for this particular project was secured by Virginia Delegate Luke Torian and is a precursor to a more comprehensive storm water system upgrade that will be funded by the federal government through the efforts of Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger. This particular construction is expected to be completed next week, weather permitting, and will continue to be accompanied by temporary parking restrictions and road closures. Town Manager, Adam Linn, has indicated that Deputy Town Manager Matt Whitmoyer and Deputy Chief Jason Forman were instrumental in negotiating the use of state funding for this project. For regular updates, please subscribe to the town’s official public notification system, AlertOccoquan, by going to the following link: occoquanva.gov/government/public-safety/alertoccoquan/. Photos below are courtesy of Councilmember Cindy Fithian.

Occoquan sits on the banks of the river of the same name, just off I-95 near Woodbridge.