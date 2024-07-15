Manassas Man, 44, Turns Himself In Following Domestic Dispute

Adam Bradley Holbrook, 44, turned himself in to Prince William County Police after an arrest warrant was obtained following a domestic dispute on July 14.
Officers responded to a residence in the 9100 block of Wyche Knoll Lane in Manassas at 3:33 a.m. on July 14 to investigate a verbal domestic dispute.
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Strangulation (Domestic Related) – On July 14 at 3:33 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 9100 block of Wyche Knoll Lane in Manassas (20110) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 41-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim’s neck. The parties eventually separated, and the accused left the residence prior to police arriving at the home. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Adam Bradley HOLBROOK, who turned himself in to the police later that morning.
Arrested on July 14:
Adam Bradley HOLBROOK, 44, of the 9100 block of Wyche Knoll Ln. in Manassas
Charged with strangulation
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable