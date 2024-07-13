Local Reaction from Trump Assassination Attempt

President Donald Trump was wounded in an assignation attempt today during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Law enforcement officials said they are investigating the incident as an assignation attempt of a former president.

The alleged shooter was killed, the AP reports. As many as two other bystanders are dead, reports ABC News.

We have a local reaction coming in.

“Moments like these test a nation. It’s vital we pull together and strengthen local community bonds when so much hatred and anger is overtaking the presidential election. I’m grateful to see President Trump emerge safely, and pray for the United States of America.” -Stephen Kent, candidate, Manassas City Council “This is a sad day for America. Trump has proven himself a brave man. He will not back down. He lives to fight for America another day. My heart goes out to the other victims of this assassin. Through this horrible event may America become more tolerant for each other,” -Xiao-Yin “Tang” Byrom, candidate, Manassas Mayor “Praying for President Trump, his family, those injured, those in attendance, our brave secret service, and our country. Hearing the shots and seeing the images on the news is surreal.” -Lynn Forkell Greene, candidate, Manassas City Council

I’m deeply concerned by this situation and am praying for President Trump and everyone at today’s event. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) July 13, 2024

There is no place for political violence in a democracy. I’m monitoring this terrible situation and praying for all those at the Pennsylvania rally. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) July 13, 2024

Absolutely appalling. — Delegate Ian Lovejoy (@IanTLovejoy) July 13, 2024

Political violence is unequivocally wrong and only leads to more violence, all of which undermines the very essence of representative democracy. We must all condemn it without exception. — Sen. Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) July 13, 2024