Rainstorms in a Drought Interrupt Fredericksburg Nationals

The Fredericksburg Nationals (Fred Nats) have postponed their second game in a row due to two days of rain. Between 0.3 and 0.9 inches of rain fell over the last 72 hours, as reported by the National Weather Service, leading to soggy conditions on the field.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), Fredericksburg has seen 12.6 inches of rain in just over two months. May brought 3.96 inches, June recorded 5.73 inches, and July has already seen 2.91 inches as of July 12. USGS collects real-time data at 15-60 minute intervals.

Despite these recent rains, June 2024 was recorded as the driest June in the past 130 years, with a decrease of 3.56 inches from the normal rainfall. Year-to-date, Fredericksburg is having its 58th driest year over the same period, with a shortfall of 1.18 inches from the usual precipitation levels, as noted by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDS). NOAA lists Fredericksburg as in a “moderate drought” on their website.

The Fred Nats currently have a season tally of 47 wins and 35 losses, placing them second in the North Division of the Carolina League. They have scored 394 runs and conceded 347 runs so far this season?.

The Nats are scheduled for a doubleheader on Saturday, July 13 against the Carolina Mudcats, starting at 5:05 p.m. Perhaps Thursday’s rainbow will bring them luck.