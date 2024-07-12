Police Arrest Suspect in Sexual Assault Case from 2015-2016

Jonathan Matthew Campbell, 37, was arrested and charged on June 22 by Prince William County Police following an investigation into sexual assaults reported to have occurred between February 2015 and February 2016.

In the daily incident report released by Prince William County, the investigation reported the accuser, who was under 13 years old at the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted more than once by Campbell, who she knew. The investigation revealed two other girls under 13 were sexually assaulted between January 2018 and April 2019.

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