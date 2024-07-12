Police Arrest Suspect in Sexual Assault Case from 2015-2016

Jonathan Matthew Campbell, 37, was arrested and charged on June 22 by Prince William County Police following an investigation into sexual assaults reported to have occurred between February 2015 and February 2016.
In the daily incident report released by Prince William County, the investigation reported the accuser, who was under 13 years old at the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted more than once by Campbell, who she knew. The investigation revealed two other girls under 13 were sexually assaulted between January 2018 and April 2019.
More from Prince William Police:
On June 22, detectives concluded an investigation into sexual assaults that were
reported to have occurred at a residence in the Manassas (20111) area of Prince William County between February 2015 and February 2016. The investigation revealed the victim, who was under the age of 13 at the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted on more than one occasion by the accused, who was known to the victim. While investigating the incident, detectives determined that the accused sexually assaulted two other known girls who were also under the age of 13 between January 2018 and April 2019. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Jonathan Matthew
CAMPBELL, who was taken into custody in Manassas City on June 22.
Jonathan Matthew CAMPBELL, 37, of no fixed address
Charged with 1 count of rape, 4 counts of aggravated sexual battery, and 1 count of indecent
liberties
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable