High-Flying Fugitive Falls Flat: Stafford Man’s Escape Thwarted by Deputies

A wanted man in Stafford was apprehended after a foot chase that ended with his fall from a fence behind a Panda Express. Derrick Eady, 22, was caught by deputies and is now held without bond on multiple charges, including obstructing justice.

Eady was wanted for Failure to Appear, and has a number of prior charges in recent years including Trespass, Obstruction of Justice, Public Intoxication, and Possession of Drugs.

Stafford County Sheriff:

A wanted Stafford man’s attempt to flee was bamboozled by deputies in the parking lot of Panda Express last night. On July 11th at 9:20 p.m. Sergeant J.D. Hurt, Deputy D.A. Robertson, and Deputy X.D. Bates learned Derrick Eady, 22, was in the area of Worth Avenue and was wanted on a Capias and probation violation. The deputies located Eady walking near the Home Depot and attempted to make the arrest. Eady had other ideas. A foot pursuit was initiated through the parking lot to a copse behind Panda Express. Eady proceeded to scale the retaining wall to the fence around the restaurant. Deputies utilized a shortcut around the fence and arrived to observe Eady fall from the fence into the parking lot, thus ending his disastrous decampment Eady was served the outstanding paperwork and earned the additional charge of obstructing justice. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

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