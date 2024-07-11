Stafford County Arrests: Drug Dealers Apprehended and Home Intruder Detained

Stafford’s sheriffs also detained a Woodbridge man, who was arrested after breaking into and occupying a home for sale on Onville Road, accompanied by four children. The victim recognized the intruder from a house tour, where he had asked about purchasing the property. Deputies responded to the scene on July 9th and detained Napoleon Boayke, 39, who initially provided a false identity and was wanted in two counties. Boayke was charged with multiple offenses and held without bond, while Child Protective Services took custody of the children.

While there is no shortage of home buying shows on TV these days, selling a home can be incredibly stressful. That stress level was elevated for one homeowner after a wanted Woodbridge man made himself a little too at home.

On July 9th at approximately 9:26 a.m. Deputy C.S. Harding responded to Onville Road for a breaking and entering. The victim advised he arrived at his residence to discover a man and four children inside. When deputies arrived, they would observe the five uninvited guests still within the residence. Deputies requested the suspect to step out, but instead he would just stare out the window at them. Since he would not come out, deputies went in and detained him without incident.

The victim would recognize the suspect from a house tour on the 7th where he inquired about buying the residence. Apparently, the suspect liked the house, for he prematurely moved in. The suspect, identified as Napoleon Boayke, 39, provided a false identity to deputies. When his real identity was uncovered, it was discovered he was wanted out of both Prince William and Loudoun County. He was transported to the magistrate’s office as Child Protective Services took possession of the children to release them to a responsible family member.