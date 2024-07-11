Stafford County Arrests: Drug Dealers Apprehended and Home Intruder Detained

Stafford County’s Special Investigations Unit has charged two individuals in connection to an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl in the Warrenton Road area. Detectives had been investigating Justin Cauley and Jessica Bigler for distributing fentanyl, leading to their arrest on July 9th after a traffic stop revealed drugs and distribution paraphernalia. Both individuals were charged with multiple drug-related offenses and are being held without bond.
Due to the hard work and lengthy investigation performed by detectives of the Special Investigations Unit, additional fentanyl and two drug dealers are off of Stafford’s streets.Recently, detectives were investigating Justin Cauley, 34, of Clinton Maryland, and Jessica Bigler, 37, of Stafford, for their involvement into the distribution of fentanyl in the Warrenton Road area. Bigler was also wanted out of Stafford County for possession of controlled substances and prisoner in possession of controlled substances. On July 9th at approximately 7:10 p.m. detectives observed a vehicle of interest connected to them traveling on Warrenton Road. With the help of Sergeant B.U. Demirci and Deputy I.E. Baldi, a traffic stop was conducted in the area of Banks Ford Parkway.The passenger was identified as Bigler and the driver was identified as Cauley. When Bigler was informed of her wanted status, she became noncompliant. It would soon be discovered why, for a pouch was located on her person filled with blue pills with an “M30” symbol on them, an indication of fentanyl. During a search of the vehicle, additional suspected controlled substances and indications of drug distribution were located.Both Bigler and Cauley were charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, selling controlled substances for profit, and the distribution of fentanyl under the Terrorism Act. Bigler was additionally served on her outstanding warrants. Both were held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.Once again, amazing work to the detectives in our Special Investigations Unit. Their investigations are a key component to combat the narcotics issue in the area.
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Stafford’s sheriffs also detained a Woodbridge man, who was arrested after breaking into and occupying a home for sale on Onville Road, accompanied by four children. The victim recognized the intruder from a house tour, where he had asked about purchasing the property. Deputies responded to the scene on July 9th and detained Napoleon Boayke, 39, who initially provided a false identity and was wanted in two counties. Boayke was charged with multiple offenses and held without bond, while Child Protective Services took custody of the children.
While there is no shortage of home buying shows on TV these days, selling a home can be incredibly stressful. That stress level was elevated for one homeowner after a wanted Woodbridge man made himself a little too at home.On July 9th at approximately 9:26 a.m. Deputy C.S. Harding responded to Onville Road for a breaking and entering. The victim advised he arrived at his residence to discover a man and four children inside. When deputies arrived, they would observe the five uninvited guests still within the residence. Deputies requested the suspect to step out, but instead he would just stare out the window at them. Since he would not come out, deputies went in and detained him without incident.The victim would recognize the suspect from a house tour on the 7th where he inquired about buying the residence. Apparently, the suspect liked the house, for he prematurely moved in. The suspect, identified as Napoleon Boayke, 39, provided a false identity to deputies. When his real identity was uncovered, it was discovered he was wanted out of both Prince William and Loudoun County. He was transported to the magistrate’s office as Child Protective Services took possession of the children to release them to a responsible family member.While Boayke wanted to move to Onville Road, he instead would be moving into Rappahannock Regional Jail. He was charged with entering a property with intent to damage, identity theft, providing a false identity to law enforcement, destruction of property, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as well as, served on his outstanding warrants. He was held without bond.