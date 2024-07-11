Set Sail for the Occoquan River Boat Show: July 12-14 in Woodbridge

The Occoquan River Boat Show will occur at Occoquan Harbour Marina, 13180 Marina Way in Woodbridge, from July 12 to July 14. This event will feature boats from seven manufacturers, allowing visitors to compare different models and find the right boat for their needs.

Event hours:

– Friday, July 12: Noon – 6 p.m.

– Saturday, July 13: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– Sunday, July 14: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

According to Capt. George Phillips of the Pirates Guide to Boating, a boater resource for the Potomac River, the idea for the Occoquan River Boat Show began when a group of local dealers and marinas recognized the potential for a dedicated event to showcase the area’s boating opportunities. With the Occoquan River’s picturesque setting and the abundance of marinas and boat dealers in Prince William County, it was clear that a boat show would be an excellent way to promote boating and connect enthusiasts with the latest models and technologies.

Seven boat manufacturers will be represented, offering the latest models equipped with state-of-the-art design and equipment. Boats will be displayed both on the lot and in the water.

The exhibitors include Prince William Marina, Holly Acres, Hoffmaster’s Marina, and Harbour Yacht Sales. The Pirate’s Guide to Boating will also be present and distribute free items.

While no seminars are planned for this year, numerous experts will be available to answer questions. Visitors are encouraged to attend in the mornings to avoid the heat. Parking should be ample, but families are advised to consolidate into one vehicle.

This year’s event sponsors include Holly Acres, Prince William Marina, Hoffmaster’s Marina, and The Pirate’s Guide to Boating. Each sponsor will conduct their own promotions, with The Pirate’s Guide doing joint event promotion.

Additional attractions will focus on boats and dealers this year, with plans for more attractions next year. Exhibitors will likely offer free show gear, and The Harbour Grille, a river-front restaurant at the exact location, plans to provide special drinks for the event.