US Marshals Takedown Murder Suspect on Run for 7 Months

US Marshals arrested Tyus Terrell, the man wanted in connection to the murder of Quatrail Raynard Smalls of Big Stone Gap on November 14, 2023.

Police named Terrell, of Spotsylvania County, as a suspect in the case two days after the shooting. He was arrested about 2 p.m. today following a pursuit at Freedom High School in Woodbridge.

Police increased the $10,000 reward for information leading to Terrell’s arrest on June 3.

On November 14, officers responded to the 3700 block of Wharf Ln. in Triangle to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed gunshots were heard in the area, which struck a 26-year-old man who was found lying on the ground by responding officers.

Officers provided immediate first aid to the man, who was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

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