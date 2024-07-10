Prince William Unveils Winner of “I Voted” Sticker Contest Winners

Prince William County’s Office of Elections announced the 2024 “I Voted” Sticker Design contest winners. The winners were selected through a ranked-choice vote that concluded on March 24. The contest received votes from approximately 700 of the county’s registered Election Officers.

The contest winners are:

1. Therese Thomas

2. Erika Lozano

3. Latecia Abbington

4. Chris Moore (Owner, Riot of Colors)

5. Future Voter: Sonja Mueller (a student at Colgan High School)

The contest was open for submissions from February 5 to March 17. It was advertised through various channels, including the county’s website, X (Twitter), a press release shared with local media, and materials sent to the Art and History Department Heads at Prince William County Schools, Public Libraries, and the Arts Council. Local artists and designers were also contacted directly via email.

Eric Olsen, Director of Elections, commented on the diversity of the winning designs: “When we started this contest, I was concerned we couldn’t find one thing that could represent Prince William County. We didn’t, but that is perfect. The winning designs illustrate that PWC is not one singular thing but a community rich in attractions, history, people, and landmarks.”

The winning designs will be used over the next four years, with each year featuring a different sticker. The first-place design highlights the National Museum of the Marine Corps and will be used for the upcoming federal election. Sonja Mueller’s “Future Voter” sticker will also be available this fall.

These stickers will be distributed at all Early Voting locations, sent with all mail ballots, and handed out at polling places on Election Day. The initiative encourages civic participation by offering a new sticker design each year.