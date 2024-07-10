Fredericksburg Announces Summer Restaurant Week -July 26 to Aug 4

Fredericksburg’s Summer Restaurant Week returns this year from July 26 through Aug. 4, 2024. The city has held a Restaurant Week each year since 2005, eventually adding a second week. In Jan. 2024, Winter Restaurant Week had 18 participating restaurants.

During the week, restaurants offer special menus with a set price. These prices often reflect the current year – $20.24 for an appetizer and an entree, or $10.24 for a lunch combo.

According to the city’s website, menus are still being finalized.

Diners can pick up Restaurant Week Passports online or at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center at 706 Caroline St. Once you earn five stamps on your Restaurant Week passport, you are entered to win gift cards.

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