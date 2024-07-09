Police Report: Beach Nudes, Child Burned, Gel Gun Shooting

Mother and Caregiver Arrested for Felony Child Abuse in Manassas

Detectives arrested a mother and caregiver in Manassas for felony child abuse after a 2-year-old boy suffered serious burn injuries while unattended on January 26.

Felony Child Abuse – On July 6, detectives, in coordination with Child Protective Services, concluded the investigation into a child abuse case that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 9700 block of Fairmont Ave. in Manassas (20109) on January 26. The investigation revealed the mother of the victims, a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, left the children unattended for an extended period on the evening of January 26. Later that evening, an acquaintance assumed care of the children. While caring for the children, the caregiver bathed the boy without checking the temperature of the water. The following day, the mother observed significant markings on the boy and took him to an area hospital where he was treated for serious burn injuries. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for both parties. On July 6, both the mother, Ninoska Marisol TORRES MORADEL and the caregiver, identified as Marvin De Jesus Alvarado LOZANO, were located and arrested in Manassas City. Arrested on July 6: [No Photos Available]

Ninoska Marisol TORRES MORADEL, 23, of the 9700 block of Fairmont Ave. in Manassas

Marvin De Jesus Alvarado LOZANO, 46, of the 9901 Copeland Dr. in Manassas

Both were charged with felony child abuse

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Suspects Arrested for Shooting into Bristow Residence

Kevin Lee Jackson was arrested for shooting into a Bristow residence, with another suspect, Anthony Allen Anzelone, previously arrested for the same incident.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling *ADDITIONAL ARREST – On July 8, the suspect, identified as Kevin Lee JACKSON, who was sought in connection to the destruction of property that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 8400 block of Carneros Valley Ct. in Bristow (20136) on June 22, was arrested. Another suspect was previously arrested in connection to the investigation on July 3. Arrested on July 8: [No Photo Available

Kevin Lee JACKSON, 56, of 2204 Golf Course Dr. in Reston

Charged with felon in possession of a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable Shooting into a Residential Dwelling *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED | ARREST [Previously Arrested] – On July 3, officers concluded the investigation into the destruction of property that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 8400 block of Carneros Valley Ct. in Bristow (20136) on June 22. While investigating the incident, officers identified two men who were firing rounds which struck a neighboring residence. Following the investigation, one of the men, identified as Anthony Allen ANZELONE, was arrested. Officers also obtained arrest warrants for another man, identified as Kevin Lee JACKSON. Attempts to locate JACKSON have been unsuccessful. Shooting into a Residential Dwelling [Previously Released] – On June 22 at 3:57PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 8400 block of Carneros Valley Ct. in Bristow (20136) to investigate a destruction of property. The investigation revealed the occupants of the home heard gunfire and located damage to a side window. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

Intoxicated Woman Faces Multiple Felonies at Falmouth Beach

Sinia Guadalupe Ramirez Moran was charged with multiple felonies, including public intoxication and identity theft, after being arrested at Falmouth Beach with alcohol.

From boulder brawls to nude natives, a lot of recent Falmouth Beach problems revolved around alcohol. An incident Sunday afternoon was no different, and it resulted in a Woodbridge woman receiving felonies. On July 7th at approximately 5:00 p.m. Sergeant E.E. West and Deputy A.J. Charoenthep were at Falmouth Beach, located at 401 River Road, but not for the sand and cooling water. They were on a proactive foot patrol due to the recent incidents occurring in the area. While there, they observed empty Corona bottles among someone’s personal belongings, despite the clearly marked no alcohol signs. A male and female arrived and took ownership of the belongings, and the graveyard of beer bottles. Both had red, glassy eyes and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from their breath. Due to their level of intoxication, both were arrested for public intoxication. While arresting the female, Sergeant West attempted to confirm her identity. The female advised she was born in 1997 and was 24 years old. Considering that math does not add up there, Sergeant West suspected something else was afoot. In front of the magistrate, the female would still lie about her identity, despite being warned of the possible consequences for doing so. With the help of jail staff, and a federal law enforcement agency, Sergeant West was able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Sinia Guadalupe Ramirez Moran. Moran was charged with public intoxication, falsely identifying herself to law enforcement, perjury, identity theft, forgery, and uttering. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. The male involved was only charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Shoplifting Suspects Arrested After Fleeing Target Store in Stafford

Two men were arrested for shoplifting over $550 worth of items from a Target store in Stafford, with one suspect also facing drug charges and an outstanding warrant.

A Woodbridge man and wanted Fredericksburg man both attempted to flee from deputies after shoplifting Wednesday afternoon. On July 3rd at approximately 2:56 p.m. Deputy F.A. Martinez was in the parking lot of Target, located at 1090 Stafford Market Place, for a suspicious person call. While attempting to locate the subject in question, he observed a male quickly leaving the store. Right behind him was an employee who quickly informed Deputy Martinez of a larceny in progress and the male was one of the suspects. The suspect began fleeing as Deputy Martinez radioed to nearby deputies. Considering Deputy Martinez’s marked vehicle was faster than the suspect, Deputy Martinez was able to cut off his escape route. Deputies attempted to detain the suspect, but he would resist and disregard commands. His resistance would cease after deputies utilized OC spray. As the suspect was being detained, staff advised a second suspect was involved. While they were providing details of that suspect, Deputy K.R. Sprinkles arrived on scene and observed a male exiting the business who matched the description perfectly. She would attempt to converse with him, but the suspect had other plans and began fleeing. His fleeing attempt would be shorter than his buddies and he was taken into custody as well. After reviewing camera footage, it was discovered both parties were involved in shoplifting over $550 worth of items. The first suspect, identified as Johnnie Mickle Jr. 36, of Fredericksburg, was found in possession of the stolen items, as well as, suspected controlled substances. He was also wanted out of Prince William for a failure to appear offense. Mickle was charged with shoplifting, larceny, obstruction of justice, fleeing from law enforcement, possession of controlled substances, and served on his outstanding warrant. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond. The second suspect, identified as Lawerence Johnson, 37 of Woodbridge, was charged with shoplifting, larceny, and fleeing from law enforcement. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secured bond.

Teenagers Shoot Gel Blaster Toy at Person in Valor Apartment Homes

Summary: A person reported being shot at with a Gel Blaster toy by a group of teenagers at Valor Apartment Homes on Noyack Lane in Fredericksburg.