Manassas Museum to Host Book Lecture Saturday

The Manassas Museum will host a lecture on Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., focusing on the critically acclaimed book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson.

The lecture will delve into the themes explored in Wilkerson’s book, which examines historical social hierarchies and how perpetuating this dehumanizes vast sections of society. The book emphasizes that caste is not solely about race or class, but about power — who holds it and who does not.

This event follows a significant discussion held on June 16, as part of the city’s Juneteenth celebration. Attendees of the lecture are invited to participate in the conversation and get inspired to take action for positive change in their community. The event is free to the public, with complimentary books and lunch provided.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of this discussion and gain a deeper understanding of the social dynamics that shape our world. For more information, visit the Manassas Museum website or contact the museum directly.

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