Mobile Home Fire in Dumfries Displaces Three Residents

At 2:25 a.m. today, Monday, July 8, 2024, emergency units were dispatched to the 17600 block of Washington Street in Dumfries after a call reported a fire at a mobile home. Upon arrival, crews found fire emerging from the rear deck area of the home.

An adult and two children had to escape the fire through a window before the units arrived. The fire was extinguished quickly. The adult was transported to a nearby medical facility with a non-life-threatening injury.

The home sustained significant damage and was declared unsafe to occupy by the Town of Dumfries Building Official. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, which include one adult and two children.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.