Gas Leak at Homes Near Battlefield High School

Updated 3:50 p.m. — Washington Gas tells us it shut off the gas to the affected area.

Based off our alert system it look like there may have been third party damage to a service/main line. A service tech and crew responded to the leak and gas was shut off around approximately 1:22.

Prince William fire and rescue crews were dispatched at 1:30 p.m. to a gas leak near Haymarket, Burnside Farms Lane, and Battlefield High School. We contacted Washington Gas for more information.

We’re hearing from one resident who lives nearby.

Construction workers at Burnside Farm in Haymarket between the houses at 5000 and 5006 Burnside Farm Place cut a gas line when working on a trench to update a water supply line. The five closest homes were told by the Fire Department to shelter inside and to stop gas usage. Washington Gas has been called to cut off the flow.

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