VSP Urges Safe, Sober Driving for Fourth of July After Deadly Memorial Day Weekend

Virginia State Police: The Fourth of July brings feasts, fireworks, and parties, but the Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking that it include focus and sobriety as well.

The 2024 summer driving season has gotten off to a deadly start, with preliminary numbers showing 13 fatalities over the Memorial Day holiday, and an additional 25 fatalities in the week following Memorial Day.

“We want to be able to say that this was one of the safest July 4 holidays ever on Virginia’s roads,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, VSP Superintendent. “In order to do that, we are going to need all Virginians to drive sober, avoid distractions, comply with posted speed limits, and buckle up.”

VSP recommends that if you do plan to drink at a July 4th party, plan ahead for a designated driver or make sure you have a rideshare service or taxi handy. Public transportation is also a safe option, if available.

Party hosts are encouraged to serve non-alcoholic drink options and make sure guests do not drink and drive home from their event.

VSP will participate in the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.), a national program to reduce crashes, fatalities, and injuries from impaired driving, speeding, and not wearing seat belts. The statistical counting period for the Fourth of July begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 3 and ends at midnight on July 7, 2024. VSP will increase patrols, focusing on July 3 and July 7, expected to be the busiest travel days.

During the 2023 Operation CARE initiative, VSP arrested 36 drivers for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs and cited 2,051 speeders and 980 reckless drivers. 254 citations were issued to individuals for failing to buckle up, and another 74 citations for children not being properly secured in a vehicle. Troopers also cited 124 drivers for violating Virginia’s “hands free” law.

Virginians are also reminded to follow Virginia’s “Move Over” law. State law requires motorists to either move over a lane, or if that is not safe, slow down, for any vehicle on the shoulder with emergency markings such as flares, emergency lights, emergency triangles, or flashing lights.

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