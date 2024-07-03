Deck Appliances Blamed for Woodbridge House Fire

At 4 o’clock this morning, a house fire on the 14000 block of Carolina Street in Woodbridge was quickly controlled by fire crews, though the home sustained extensive damage. All occupants safely evacuated, and the fire was determined to have been caused by unattended cooking appliances on the deck.

All occupants safely evacuated, and the fire was determined to have been caused by unattended cooking appliances on the deck.

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