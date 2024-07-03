Deck Appliances Blamed for Woodbridge House Fire

At 4 o’clock this morning, a house fire on the 14000 block of Carolina Street in Woodbridge was quickly controlled by fire crews, though the home sustained extensive damage. All occupants safely evacuated, and the fire was determined to have been caused by unattended cooking appliances on the deck.
All occupants safely evacuated, and the fire was determined to have been caused by unattended cooking appliances on the deck.
More from Prince William fire and rescue:
Early this morning units were dispatched to the 14000 blk of Carolina Street (Woodbridge) for reports of a house fire. Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing from the rear of the home. The home’s deck was fully involved and rapidly spreading into the residence. Fire attack commenced with the fire being quickly controlled. All the occupants had safely evacuated prior to the Fire Department’s arrival, after one of them was awaken by the noise created by the exterior fire. The home sustained extensive damage with no injuries being reported. The structure was declared unsafe to occupy by the Building Official, displacing 4 adults and 1 child. The Red Cross responded to assist. The Fire Marshal’s Office concluded the fire was ignited by unattended cooking on appliances located on the home’s rear deck.