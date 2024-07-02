Woodbridge Man, 19, Arrested for Destruction of Property

On Monday, 19-year-old Latrelle Troddy of Woodbridge was arrested following an investigation into a destruction of property incident on June 27, according to a Prince William County Police Department report sent on Tuesday afternoon. His court date is pending and he secured $2,000 for bond.

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On July 1 at 6:43PM, officers responded to investigate a destruction of property that was reported to have occurred at the Riverside Station Apartments located in the 14000 block of Big Crest Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) on the afternoon of June 27. The investigation revealed a man, later identified as the accused,

was handling a firearm when a round was fired into an adjacent apartment. The residents of the adjacent apartment located the damage later and contacted the police. No injuries or additional property damage were located. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Latrelle TRODDY, was arrested.

Arrested on July 1: