Virginia DMV Implements New Changes Effective July 1, 2024

Effective July 1, 2024 new laws enacted by the Virginia General Assembly will bring several changes for DMV customers. These changes include updates to the uninsured motor vehicle fee, farm use placards, disabled parking placard duration, and manufactured home conversion procedures.

DMV offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4.

Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee

Starting July 1, 2024, the DMV will no longer collect the Uninsured Motor Vehicle (UMV) fee. All vehicles registered in Virginia must have insurance that meets the state’s liability limits. Customers must provide proof of insurance when requested.

Farm Use Placards

Permanent DMV-issued farm placards will be required for unregistered farm use panel trucks, pickup trucks, and sport utility vehicles. These $15 placards are valid for the lifetime of the vehicle and are non-transferable. An additional $15 may be required if the vehicle does not already have a title. Placard transactions are not available online and must be completed at a local DMV Select or full-service customer service center. More details are available on the DMV website.

Disabled Parking Placards

From July 1, 2024, there will be no fee for disabled parking placards. Temporary placards will now be valid for up to 12 months if certified by a medical provider. Applicants must submit a completed Disabled Parking Plates or Placard Application by mail or at a local DMV Select.

Manufactured Home Conversion

Manufactured homeowners not listed on the title can submit legal documents establishing ownership. If ownership was transferred indirectly, proof of successive ownership must be provided. Documentation proving that any existing lien on the manufactured home has been released is also required.

Further details are available at the Virginia DMV’s website.