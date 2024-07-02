Five People Arrested Following Woodbridge Robbery

Two men and three juveniles were arrested Monday following an investigation into a June 29 incident at a Woodbridge home according to a Prince William County Police Department incident report sent Tuesday afternoon. Iverson Galindo Valle, Roger Donaldo Aguilar-Diaz, two 17-year-old males, and one 16-year-old male were identified and subsequently arrested. Galindo Valle and Aguilar-Diaz are being held without bond and the 16-year-old is being held at the juvenile detention center. All court dates are pending

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