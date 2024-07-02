Five People Arrested Following Woodbridge Robbery

Two men and three juveniles were arrested Monday following an investigation into a June 29 incident at a Woodbridge home according to a Prince William County Police Department incident report sent Tuesday afternoon. Iverson Galindo Valle, Roger Donaldo Aguilar-Diaz, two 17-year-old males, and one 16-year-old male were identified and subsequently arrested. Galindo Valle and Aguilar-Diaz are being held without bond and the 16-year-old is being held at the juvenile detention center. All court dates are pending
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On June 29 at 12:41 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 14600 block of Ponderosa Court in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victims, a 19-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, and a 17-year-old male juvenile, were inside the house with a group of five acquaintances when three members of the group brandished firearms before physically assaulting the juvenile male victim. When the female victim attempted to intervene, she was also physically assaulted. At one point during the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a firearm and took the adult male victim’s phone and keys while another suspect attempted to take the juvenile victim’s shoes. Upon hearing the altercation, a family member intervened, and the suspects left the home. Minor injuries were reported. While investigating the incident, detectives identified the suspects involved and determined the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute. During the investigation, detectives obtained search warrants for multiple locations where evidence supporting the robbery and assault were located.
Arrested on July 1:
- Iverson GALINDO VALLE, 19, of 3539 Melrose Ave. in Triangle; charged with 2 counts of robbery, 3 counts of brandishing, 3 counts of malicious wounding by mob, and 1 count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
- Roger Donaldo AGUILAR-DIAZ, 20, of 18302 Woodland Drive in Triangle; charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.
- A 17-year-old male juvenile of Dumfries; charged with 2 counts of robbery, 3 counts of brandishing, 3 counts of malicious wounding by mob, 1 count of possession of a firearm by a minor, and 1 count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
- A 17-year-old male juvenile of Manassas
- A 16-year-old male juvenile of Dumfries; charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.