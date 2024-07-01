Prince William To Participate in Operation Dry Water Over Fourth of July

The Prince William County Police Department is partnering with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the United States Coast Guard over the July Fourth weekend to combat boating under the influence.

According to a press release, the county will actively participate in Operation Dry Water, a year-round campaign focused on awareness and enforcement of boating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Since the upcoming Fourth of July has a heightened public presence on the water, law enforcement agencies will prioritize educating boaters about safe practices.

Operation Dry Water has been running since 2009 and was started by the NASBLA to draw attention to the dangers of boating under the influence. In 2022, there were 636 boating fatalities, and alcohol was the leading known contributing factor in those accidents; it accounted for 16% of total fatalities, according to a U.S. Coast Guard report.

This period of heightened awareness and enforcement will take place from July 4 to July 6, 2024. During this time, boaters will see an increase in officers patrolling the water and at recreational boating checkpoints.

Hundreds of agencies across the U.S. are participating, including the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Prince William is one of the only localities in the state that is participating.