Victim Sprayed in Face with Caustic Substance

On Wednesday, June 26, at 9:07 p.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute at the Elevations One Apartments in the 14300 block of Bellona Road in Woodbridge.

The investigation revealed that a 26-year-old man and an acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot. The situation escalated, and during the encounter, the woman sprayed the victim in his face and upper body with an unknown substance before driving away.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Officers obtained arrest warrants for Corum-Hill, but attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

Tahjaia Corum-Hill is wanted for assault and battery with a caustic substance. She is described as black, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 235 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Corum-Hill’s whereabouts is urged to contact the authorities.