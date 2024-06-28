Manassas Park Hosts Veterans Dinner

Attendees say the Pledge of Allegiance. The color guard Dignitaries cut the cake with a sword The “Velvet Storm” band entertained guests. Dinner is served.

The Manassas Park Veterans Dinner was held at 6:30 p.m., June 27, 2024, at the Manassas Park Community Center.

The event provided an opportunity for the city to honor those who served and Gold Star Families who have lost loved ones in the service of the U.S. military. City Manager Keith Ngyuen, an Army veteran, led a champagne toast that honored all branches of military service, including the Coast Guard and Space Force, with a champagne toast.

An empty table was placed at the front of the room to remember those who did not come home. One tapered candle burned on the table. Mayor Jeannette Rishell stated that it was the least the city could do to honor veterans’ service and sacrifice.

The dinner menu included sliced brisket, pulled pork, mac and cheese, and baked beans. The band Velvet Storm played a mix of pop songs and soulful tunes. The group is composed of members from various churches, including the First AME Church of Manassas.

The music prompted Councilman Darryl Moore to join the dance floor with recent Leadership Prince William graduate Evelyn Brumar, a social activist and Executive Director.

It was the second annual Veterans Dinner in the city.