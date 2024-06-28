Flood tops retaining wall at River Mill Park

5:30 p.m. – The park has reopened. The latest from Mayor Earnie Porta:

River Mill Park has re-opened after a temporary closure that began after 8:00 p.m. last evening due to a water main break underneath the Fairfax Water access road to the dam. The main break caused water to pour from underneath the pavement down the slopes behind and adjacent to the LOVE sign and through the park. Fairfax Water personnel were able to turn off the water not long after 9:00 p.m. last evening, and today worked to clear the resulting sediment and gravel from the park’s foot path. It will be next week before all the sediment and gravel can be cleared from some of the grassy areas in the park, but the park is now re-opened for public use and no long term damage is anticipated.

11:30 a.m. – A water main break closed River Mill Park in Occoquan.

This video on Thursday, June 27, 2024, shows water spilling over the retaining wall into the Occoquan River. ”

“The break occurred on Fairfax Water’s side of the system and did not require action from Service Authority staff. It did not impact our infrastructure or water service,” states a Prince William Water (formerly Service Authority) spokeswoman.

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The park sits at the end of Mill Street, the town’s main drag, and is a popular gathering spot for summer concerts and events.

Water spilled over the retaining wall at @VisitOccoquan‘s River Mill Park. We’re working to find out what happened. So far, @pwwaterofficial has not provided an update. Hat tip to the reader who sent us this video! pic.twitter.com/qg4jTp827F — Potomac Local News (@PotomacLocal) June 28, 2024

Hat tip to the reader who sent us this video!