Fatal Crash Investigation in Lake Ridge

On Wednesday, June 16, at 11:02 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Old Bridge Road and Harbor Drive in Lake Ridge to investigate a crash. The investigation, conducted by Prince William police, revealed that the driver of a 2001 Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling westbound on Old Bridge Road approaching the intersection with Harbor Drive when a 2020 Ford Edge traveling eastbound on Old Bridge Road entered the intersection in front of the truck’s path of travel. The truck and Edge collided within the intersection.

Both drivers and passengers in the vehicles were taken to the hospital. On June 27, crash investigators were notified that the male passenger who was injured in the Edge died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash. All other involved parties are expected to survive. Investigators determined that speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors for the driver. At the time of the collision, the driver of the Edge, identified as Doris Ann Grosskopf, was charged. The investigation continues.

Doris Ann Grosskopf, 82, of the 12100 block of Clipper Drive in Woodbridge, is charged with failure to follow a traffic signal. She is due in court on August 26, 2024, and was released on a court summons.

The deceased passenger in the 2020 Ford Edge was identified as John Richard Gerald Grosskopf, 88, of Woodbridge.

The driver of the 2001 Ford F150 was identified as a 44-year-old man from Hyattsville, Md.

The passenger in the 2001 Ford F150 was identified as an 18-year-old man from Hyattsville, Md.