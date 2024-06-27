Poilce report: Two shot with BBs inside car at Tacketts Mill

On Tuesday, June 25, at 10:40 p.m., officers responded to Tackett’s Mill Shopping Mall in the 2200 block of Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge. The response was to investigate a shots fired call.

The investigation revealed that two victims, a 22-year-old male and a 21-year-old female, were in the parking lot when a black SUV drove by and fired BB or other pellet-type rounds from the vehicle, striking both victims. No injuries were reported. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.

Felony Child Neglect in Woodbridge

On Wednesday, June 26, at 2 p.m., officers responded to the 11700 block of Chanceford Dr. in Woodbridge to investigate a found child.

The investigation revealed that a 2-year-old boy, was left unattended for one hour by a family member. A Good Samaritan found the child outside unsupervised. The child did not appear injured and was released to the custody of known parties, police said.

Elizabeth Carol Powell, 64, of the 11700 block of Chanceford Dr. in Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with felony child neglect. Her court date is pending, and her bond is unavailable.

Assault and Battery on Law Enforcement Officer

On Tuesday, June 25, a woman sought in connection to an assault on an officer on June 21 was arrested. The incident occurred in Saxophone Way and Bel Air Road in Woodbridge.

On June 21, at 7:42 p.m., officers observed the woman, who had arrest warrants, in Saxophone Way and Bel Air Road in Woodbridge. When officers attempted to detain her, she resisted and ran. After a short foot pursuit, officers temporarily detained Garcia, who continued to resist and refused to follow commands. During the encounter, Garcia struck an officer, allowing her to flee the area, police said.

The officer reported minor injuries from the incident.

Alejandra Yvette Garcia, 22, of 14782 Candlewood Ct. in Woodbridge, is charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice. Her court date is pending, and she is held without bond.