June 27 is National PTSD Screening Day – VA offers online screening tool

June 27 is National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Screening Day. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers an online screening tool for those who may be experiencing symptoms.

The VA website says it is the world’s leading research and educational center of excellence on PTSD and traumatic stress, and explains “PTSD is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening or traumatic event.”

The VA reports that 23% of Veterans using VA care have had PTSD, compared to 7% of those not using VA care. In 2021, of the 6 million Veterans served by the VA Health system, about 10% of men and 19% of women were diagnosed with PTSD. The VA suggests talk therapy, medication, and other treatments are available for people experiencing PTSD.

A 2023 study published by the American Psychological Association found that veterans who received service dog placements had better emotional health, improved quality of social interactions, and lower odds of panic attacks. K9 for Warriors shared the story of Kerry, a Virginia resident, mother, Marine veteran, and former first responder. She received Bass, her certified service dog from K9s for Warriors, the nation’s largest shelter-to-service organization, said publicist Olivia Stern.

Kerry had many traumatic experiences in her career and found K9s For Warriors online when searching for help. The organization paired her with rescue-turned-Service Dog Bass, who is specially trained to help PTSD or other war-related traumas that afflict veterans. During their first night together, Bass woke Kerry up from a nightmare. Kerry said she and Bass are now a team that tackles everyday situations that previously seemed impossible.

The VA encourages those who may have experienced traumatic events to consider taking the self-screening test, reaching out to medical providers, and talking to friends or family. The VeteransCrisisLine is available for veterans and their families.

Kelly Sienkowski is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News. If you’re not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!