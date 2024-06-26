Stafford County Animal Shelter reaches capacity, encourages adoptions and fosters

Stafford County Animal Shelter has once again reached capacity and is pleading for adoptions and fosters.

In the month of June, the shelter has “had a record 32 dogs surrendered to our shelter in just 20 days,” according to their Facebook page. In addition to the surrenders, the shelter has had 23 stray dogs, with only 18 being reunited with their owners so far. They posted “57 dogs [are] currently in our care – 41 of them are available for adoption. This situation is unprecedented and simply not maintainable. Despite reaching out to our community countless times in the past few months, we find ourselves in an even worse situation each time we catch a glimpse of relief and the fact is, we are now at a breaking point.”

The Stafford County Animal Shelter is not a no-kill shelter. They announced “until further notice, we will be taking surrenders on an emergency-only basis. Additionally, adoption fees will be waived for the remainder of the month.”

Information on fostering and adopting animals, and a list of donations needed is available online.