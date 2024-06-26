Prince William County’s 57th Criminal Justice Academy graduation

The Prince William County Criminal Justice Academy Basic Law Enforcement 57th Session graduated on June 21, 2024, at Gainesville High School.

Prince William County Police Department: The class consisted of nine Prince William County Police officers and two Prince William County Sheriff’s deputies. They completed a 24-week training course covering firearms, use-of-force decision-making, driver training, legal training, patrol techniques, criminal investigation, and crash investigation.

The graduating personnel of the Prince William County Police Department are Angela L. Brown, Justin D. Brown, Megan K. Chapman, Annaliese R. Holahan, Alexander I. Jones

Taylor P. Mountjoy, Samuel G. Perry, Carlos J. Oliveras Quinones, and Bradley C. Shirley. From the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office, graduates are Phillip L. Dappen and

Leonardo A. Lopez Figueroa.

Biographies of the graduates are available online. The department encourages any interested individuals to contact the Prince William County Police Personnel Bureau at (703) 792-6580 or visit the department’s website.