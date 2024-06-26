Prince William Conservation Alliance Hosts “People Who Make a Difference” Awards Ceremony

The Prince William Conservation Alliance held its “People Who Make a Difference” Awards on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

This year’s event recognized four community members whose efforts have significantly contributed to the local environment’s preservation and enhancement. The awards honor individuals who embody the principle that people who care can make a difference.

Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano was acknowledged for being a consistent community partner. The restaurant has supported local events and initiatives, providing space and sponsorship to foster community gatherings and environmental stewardship.

Judy Gallagher was celebrated for her work in connecting people to the world of insects. Her photography has been featured in educational documents and field guides nationwide, helping to educate and inspire a greater appreciation for these creatures.

Joyce Hudson was honored for her efforts to protect The Settlement from a Dominion transmission line. She educated herself and her community about transmission lines and organized a successful campaign against the proposed line.

Julie Flanagan was acknowledged for her work in preserving mature trees and reforesting lands throughout the county. As the county arborist, her advocacy and educational efforts have highlighted the importance of trees to local officials and the community.

“These places, your homes, your neighborhoods, this land, and the nature around us don’t have a voice. But we do. And these are people who use their voice to make this community better,” said Ashley Studholme, Executive Director of the Prince William Conservation Alliance.

Their contributions to Prince William County serve as a reminder that anyone can make a difference. The Alliance hopes these awards and the accomplishments of the honorees inspire others to stand up for their communities and the natural world.

For more information about the Prince William Conservation Alliance and the “People Who Make a Difference” Awards, please visit pwconserve.org.