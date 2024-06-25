VRE Adjusts Fare, Children Ride Free

Effective July 1, 2024, the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) will update its fare structure for the first time in five years, alongside a new policy benefiting children. Passengers aged 18 and under will travel for free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Adult fares will see a five percent increase. For example, travelers from Spotsylvania Station to Union Station in Washington, D.C., will pay $0.65 more for single-ride tickets and $18 more for monthly passes.

Additionally, VRE’s fiscal year 2025 budget introduces a flat $5 fare for trips within and between zones 1 (Union Station and L’Enfant), 2 (Crystal City and Alexandria), and 3 (Franconia-Springfield and Backlick Road).

The policy for free youth travel includes specific requirements: accompanied children aged 18 and under do not need identification. Children aged 11-18 traveling alone must have a valid school, state, or VRE Reduced Fare ID, which can be obtained online. Children under 10 must travel with a paying adult.

VRE operates two lines—Manassas and Fredericksburg—connecting Central and Northern Virginia with Washington, D.C., serving 19 stations, including key stops like L’Enfant and Union Station. For more information on fares and schedules, visit www.vre.org.