Lake Manassas Drowning Under Investigation

On Sunday, June 23 at 4:46 p.m., officers responded to Lake Manassas at 9030 Burwell Rd. in Nokesville regarding a drowning. A 45-year-old man and a family member were swimming in the lake when he appeared to struggle and submerged. Fire and rescue retrieved the man from the water, where he was pronounced dead.

he body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and to determine the cause of death. Authorities have indicated there is no suspicion of foul play at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Sunday was one of the hottest days of the year, with temperatures in the high 90s and an heat index 100 degrees.