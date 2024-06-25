On June 18, police were called to Misty Ridge Apartments, Woodbridge, following reports of a shooting at 12:44 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old male from Spartanburg, South Carolina, with gunshot wounds in an outdoor stairwell. Despite immediate aid, he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Detectives launched a homicide investigation, which led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy from Gaffney, South Carolina, on June 23. The investigation revealed that the deceased, along with the 15-year-old and potentially other accomplices, planned to rob an 18-year-old resident of the apartment complex. The group, having traveled from South Carolina, targeted the resident for marijuana and money.

On the evening of June 18, the suspects approached the apartment but found no response at the door. The deceased then attempted to break in by smashing a window. The resident, asleep inside, responded by firing his handgun, striking the 17-year-old intruder fatally. The 15-year-old suspect fired back towards the complex as he fled the scene. No additional injuries or significant property damage was reported during the incident.

The juvenile suspect was apprehended in Fredericksburg with the collaboration of Virginia State Police and various Virginia and South Carolina law enforcement agencies. He faces charges of felony murder, burglary with intent to commit a felony, and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He is currently held at a juvenile detention center pending further court proceedings.

Recovered from the scene were two firearms and the investigation continues with assistance from local and state authorities.