Attempted Stabbing, Reckless Driving Charges Filed

Two people are being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail after police were called to two incidents over the weekend.

Fredericksburg Woman Charged with Attempted Stabbing

On Saturday, June 22, at 12:15 a.m., deputies responded to a weapon offense on Declaration Drive. The victim reported that a woman at home confronted her and a friend. The woman, appearing intoxicated, engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated when she brandished a knife, threatened to kill the victim, and chased her around the parking lot,

police said. The victim and her friend managed to escape to their vehicle and flee the area, police said.

Deputies canvassed the vicinity and found the suspect in a Nissan Rogue near Garrisonville Road and Wicomico Drive in North Stafford. A high-risk stop was conducted, and the suspect was detained, police said. Deputies noted a strong odor of alcohol and glassy eyes and found open containers of Twisted Tea and a knife matching the description of the weapon used were found in her vehicle, police said.

Police took the suspect to a local hospital due to unrelated medical needs, where her blood alcohol content was found to be four times the legal limit, police said.

The suspect became disruptive, screaming and kicking upon learning she would be charged, police said.

Miranda Baardsen, 26, of Fredericksburg, faces charges of attempted malicious wounding, driving under the influence (third offense within ten years) with a blood alcohol content above .2, and disorderly conduct on hospital grounds. She is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Police did not tell us the ages of the victims in this case.

Driver Charged After Multi-Vehicle Accident

On Friday, June 21, at 10:32 p.m., deputies responded to an auto accident on the 3600 block of Richmond Highway. The crash involved three vehicles, but fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. Witnesses stated that the at-fault vehicle, a Nissan, was swerving erratically before crossing into the northbound lanes and causing a collision.

The driver exhibited extreme signs of intoxication, needing to use his car door to stand, police said. Initially denying alcohol consumption, he later admitted to drinking a bottle of white wine at a construction site, police said.

Carreno Manuel, 36, Stafford is charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content above .2, reckless driving, and crossing the double yellow line, police said. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.