The Hooters restaurant near Manassas Mall permanently closed its doors on Friday, June 21. Customers who use the restaurant’s app received a message saying the location at 8503 Rixlew Lane in Manassas has “permanently closed its doors.” Hooters still has locations in Chantilly, Fairfax, Woodbridge, and Fredericksburg.
Hooters in Manassas closes permanently
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I'm the Fredericksburg Regional Editor, covering Stafford and Fredericksburg. If you have tips, story ideas, or news, send me an email!