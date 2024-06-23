Manassas

Hooters in Manassas closes permanently

By Kelly Sienkowski
Hooters in Manassas has permanently closed. (Photo: Google)

The Hooters restaurant near Manassas Mall permanently closed its doors on Friday, June 21. Customers who use the restaurant’s app received a message saying the location at 8503 Rixlew Lane in Manassas has “permanently closed its doors.” Hooters still has locations in Chantilly, Fairfax, Woodbridge, and Fredericksburg.

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  • I'm the Fredericksburg Regional Editor, covering Stafford and Fredericksburg. If you have tips, story ideas, or news, send me an email!

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