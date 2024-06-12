Welcoming New Members, Celebrating Success, and Ranking the Best Breakfast Spots

- We asked for help, and you responded.
- Thanks to Ryan, Stephanie, and Virginia for becoming our newest paid members!
- We’re 429 strong.
- Please help us reach 450, and Thank You!
- I really enjoyed my time with Joe and Sharon last night in Manassas. Joe, my hat’s off to you for your years of Army service before joining us in the ranks of entrepreneurship. You’re a great patriot.
- The full story about the second-anniversary celebration is coming soon.
- Remember to tell us who has the best breakfast.
- As it stands, restaurants in Manassas and Woodbridge rank in the top five, outranking (by far) those in Stafford and Fredericksburg on the list.
- It’s looking like the winner of our Best Pizza Poll may also win this one.
- This was our most-read story on Wednesday.
- Go see this show this weekend.
- Also, go buy a beautiful discounted dress (sponsored)
I hope you have an amazing day.
Uriah Kiser
Founder & Publisher
Potomac Local News