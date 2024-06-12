Quantico Security Breach Shocked Everyone: Support Local Journalism to Stay Informed

The Quantico story turned out to be a big one for us. The news that two Jordanian nationals tried to breach security at our region’s largest military installation, home of the FBI Academy and a host of other critical federal installations, came as a shock when not only did it happen — but when base officials voluntarily declined to tell us about it.

We pressed them, and finally, they answered. We’re still on the story, and at a press gaggle, Gov. Glenn Youngkin told us he’s still waiting for answers from the White House about the Quantico incident, which was one of two similar incidents at military bases in Virginia.

Despite the international attention our reporting received, Potomac Local remains very much a locally focused news operation. We will continue to report on what’s happening in our local schools and neighborhoods and bring you news about new, fun things to do in our community, like new restaurants and events.

I have a team of multiple freelancers whom I pay to help bring you the news. From reporters to meeting documenters, the community residents have a passion for keeping you informed about where you live.

I need your help, our members, to keep paying them and keep the news coming. After multiple requests, I’ve created a $9 membership tier to help those who would rather pay monthly access 100% of the local news we post to our site, email newsletters, and social media.

The monthly “Local’s Only” tier has all the same benefits as our annual $103 tier; it’s just a little more expensive over time. Of course, you can cancel at any time.

If you value us, please support us by becoming a member today. Thank you.