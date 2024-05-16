ICE confirms attack on Quantico; Ignores questions on terrorist threat

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released a statement on May 16 confirming that two Jordanian nationals were turned over to ICE custody. However, ICE did not respond to the request to confirm whether one or both men were on the Terrorism Watch list or address the contents of the box truck.

Captain James Covington, ICE spokesman, confirmed: “On May 3, 2024, Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested two Jordanian noncitizens for trespassing. Marine Corps Base authorities notified the ICE Eastern Regional Office (ERO) in Washington, D.C., of the apprehensions. Deportation officers from ERO Washington, D.C.’s Criminal Apprehension Program responded and arrested both individuals without incident. Both individuals will remain in ERO custody pending removal proceedings.”

On May 15, an anonymous listener of WMAL’s “The Vince Coglianese Show” sent Vince Coglianese a photograph reportedly showing the box truck stopped at the Fuller Gate at Quantico. In an unrelated press conference on May 16, ICE Director Patrick Lechleitner responded to a question from Fox News’s Steve Doocy to confirm the incident and verified two Jordanian nationals were detained.

It has been 14 days since two Jordanian nationals attempted to access Quantico, claiming to be subcontractors delivering for Amazon. After being pulled aside by gate security, they attempted to accelerate and pass the guards; a vehicle barrier was deployed, which stopped the truck.

Multiple sources have stated at least one individual had recently crossed the border and entered the U.S.. At least one is reportedly on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List. Both Quantico and ICE have not acknowledged requests to confirm this information.

This incident follows a recent spate of unauthorized access attempts at bases nationwide. Two days after Quantico, an unknown individual crashed into the gates at the White House. The driver perished in the crash, and no additional information has been released. In late April, a vehicle attempted to access Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach. The driver perished in the crash, and no additional information has been released. In late March, a Chinese National attempted to gain access to Twentynine Palms, but was detained and transferred to ICE.

Jon Myers, a retired Marine intelligence officer with over 28 years of experience and former Joint Chiefs senior intelligence officer, advised in an interview that incidents such as these illustrate the border crisis is not an immigration issue but rather a national security issue. Myers, who is running for Congress in Virginia’s 7th District, described these incidents as “an indicator of a much, much larger problem.”

The Homeland Security Committee meeting on May 16, 2024, contained testimony from witnesses who said over 100 incidents of Chinese nationals attempting to access the U.S. Bases have occurred in recent years.

Potomac Local News will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. This story has been picked up by several national publications, including the NY Post, Blaze Media, and Fox News.