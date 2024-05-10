Montclair Family Restaurant Wins Potomac Local Pizza Contest

In a delicious display of local culinary competition, Montclair Family Restaurant has been crowned the king of pizza in the Potomac Local Land. The spirited contest engaged pizza aficionados across Fredericksburg, Manassas, Woodbridge, and beyond.

The contest concluded with Montclair Family Restaurant taking a decisive lead.

The final tally revealed a strong community preference, with Montclair Family Restaurant leading the pack with an impressive 60 votes. Following far behind was Brixx with 11 votes. Other notable mentions include Presto, which captured three votes, and Third Base Pizza, which along with its variant name (Third Base Pizza & Frozen Custard), garnered a total of four votes.

This competition was not just about finding the best slice in town; it was a celebration of local businesses and the unique flavors they bring to our community tables.

As we wrap up this contest, we extend our congratulations to Montclair Family Restaurant for their delicious victory and a huge thank you to all who participated and voted in the Potomac Local Pizza Contest.

Stay tuned for more community-driven events and competitions!