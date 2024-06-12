We’re thrilled to announce the “Summer Love Bridal Gown Sale” at Tang’s Bridal, running from July 1st to July 31!

This is the perfect opportunity for brides-to-be to find their dream gown at unbeatable prices.

Ready-to-Wear Gown Sale Highlights:

50% Off: Half of our ready-to-wear gowns are available at an incredible 50% off!

$100 Off: All other ready-to-wear gowns are $100 off!

Ready-to-wear means you can pay in full and take your gown home the same day! This is a fantastic option for brides who are looking for convenience and style without the wait.

Special Offer:

Purchase your gown on the same day as your appointment, mention Potomac Local, and receive a fun gift from Tang’s Bridal!

Book Your Appointment Today!

Appointments for this amazing sale open up today, so be sure to book yours ASAP. Don’t miss out on this chance to find your perfect bridal gown at a fraction of the price.

We can’t wait to see you at Tang’s Bridal and help you find the gown of your dreams!